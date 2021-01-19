Motorola has yet to reveal the Motorola Nio phone but we believe it is almost ready. The Lenovo-owned company did announce four new budget-friendly Android devices last week but it doesn’t include the “Nio”. It is expected to be the next flagship phone from Motorola running the new Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm. Much has been said about this smartphone like the display may come with a peak of 105Hz refresh rate and the phone will run on up to 12GB RAM.

The Motorola Nio is now in the works. Rumor has it it will also be the Motorola Edge S with flagship specs.

A source saw some live images of the Motorola Nio on Weibo and shared them. The phone is said to come in Sky which appears to a light blue color variant. Another possible color may be Beryl which we believe is a green shade.

If the Motorola Nio is the Motorola Edge S, then the phone could arrive with a flat display with a punch hole selfie camera, 64MP main shooter, and that 105Hz refresh rate. An 8GB version may also be ready with Android 11 out of the box.

We can also look forward to that Samsung DeX-like desktop interface, USB-C port, DisplayPort Alternate Mode, and a 5000mAh battery. Let’s wait and see for the official launch or confirmation from Motorola.