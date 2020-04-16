Another day to discuss upcoming smartphones. From Motorola, there will be two: the Motorola Edge and the Moto Edge+. The Android phone duo has been part of the rumor mill since last month when we first mentioned the Motorola Edge+ could be the next flagship smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. Some images have been rendered before the official launch so we pretty have an idea how the new Moto devices with powerful camera features and curved waterfall screens will look like.

Motorola’s next flagship phone series has been shown off already. The last few images appeared closer to the real thing but here is a new live image.

The Motorola Edge has been confirmed with 64MP triple cameras. We don’t doubt it’s going to happen. You know how details are leaked faster these days. We’ll finally get to know all there is to know about the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus on April 22, next week.

An event invite says the launch will happen soon. Some specs and features have been shared as well. We know the Plus model will come equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, punch-hole selfie shooter, 3.5mm headphone jack, SIM card slot, USB-C connector, speaker grille, and a 5000mAh battery. The Android device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, mmWave 5G support, and 12GB of RAM.

When it comes to imaging, the phone will arrive with three rear shooters. We can expect a 64MP as main camera (not 108MP), 8MP telephoto, and a 16MP ultrawide. The other two haven’t been confirmed yet.

Motorola is finally venturing into the 5G phone market with the Motorola Edge series. The regular and Plus version will be unveiled in less than a week. Expect more information will be leaked in the coming days and until the official product launch.