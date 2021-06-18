Perhaps one of the more reliable brands when it comes to smartphones is Motorola. We have no idea how many phones the company sells each year but it never fails to introduce new models year after year. We learned the Moto G Stylus 5G would be available soon in the United States. There was also the recently announced Motorola One Action, Motorola G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, and the Moto G20 with powerful cameras and battery. Earlier, we learned about the possibility of Motorola Defy making a comeback and now it’s here.

Motorola is re-introducing the ‘Defy’ line. The Motorola Defy 2021 is a more modern version of the smartphone that was first released a decade ago. It has since received a number of variants and software updates, even reaching Android Lollipop back in 2014.

Motorola is once again ready to “defy” whatever is normal. As described, the new Motorola Defy will allow you to ‘Defy Everyday’ with its dust-water-and-drop proof rating. The rugged mobile smartphone by Motorola has been designed with the Bullitt Group. The latter is bringing the smartphone to the market, ready to deliver impressive batter life and mobile performance.

The Motorola Defy is another proof Motorola is committed to bringing meaningful innovation to everyone. The phone has been tested for real life resistance. With the IP68 certification, the smartphone can stay under water for 35 minutes up to 1.5 meters. It’s possible with a dual-sealed housing. The device is also drop proof to 1.82 meters as also proven by its MIL SPEC 810H certification.

Motorola knows consumers need something rugged for everyday use. The phone also promises a more hygienic experience as you can wash the phone regularly with soap and water–something we always need to do these days.

The new-generation Motorola Defy comes equipped with 6.5-inch HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 5000mAh battery with TurboPower charging, and a main 48MP f/1.8 sensor with Quad Pixel technology. Choose between the Black or Forged Green Motorola Defy.