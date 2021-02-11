Bullitt is a name known for rugged phones. We know about its regular partnership with CAT. The two have introduced a number of CAT rugged smartphones, each one making an impression with special features. The brand has also worked with Kodak and Land Rover. Today we’re learning about its collaboration with Motorola. It is one “unique strategic alliance” that will allow Bullitt to apply its expertise on Motorola products. The partnership is long term and exclusive so this means we can expect more powerful Motorola phones in the future.

Motorola’s Executive Director Strategic Brand Partnership Dave Carroll said: “Bullitt has distinguished itself as a leader in rugged mobile. These devices have broad appeal, from outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers to consumers who just want an ultra-durable phone. We look forward to working with Bullitt to ruggedize our products, allowing the Motorola brand to be present in a new and growing segment of Mobile phone users.”

In the same manner, Bullitt Group’s Co-Founder Dave Floyd is excited about the alliance. He said: “To be entrusted by Motorola to create a portfolio of Motorola branded rugged phones, bears testament to the exceptional business we have built at Bullitt over the last 11 years.”



Motorola Rugged Phone Coming Soon

There is no announcement of a new product yet but we can expect a Motorola-Bullitt rugged phone. Innovation will meet ruggedness and that is something to look forward to. A press release mentioned new rugged smartphones will debut later this Q1.

We’re not sure now if Bullitt will still release CAT phones. As a pioneer in rugged mobile phones, Bullitt can make really durable Motorola phones. Let’s wait and see how the rugged Moto phone will be better or any different from a Cat smartphone.