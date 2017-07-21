Motorola has been slow in releasing the new Z2 phones but we’ve already seen the Moto Z2 Play first last month. The Moto Z2 will be out soon as specs were recently sighted on AnTuTu. There’s also the Moto Z2 Force which we know will be the more rugged variant among the new Z phones. Lenovo is set to make an official product launch this coming July 25, Tuesday.

The phone will be the Moto Z2 Force and we’re expecting it will still be powerful with its Shattershield Super AMOLED POLED screen. However, it may not be as “forceful” because the specs aren’t improved that much.

We just know the new Z Force will be equipped with a Snapdragon 835 processor (from SD820). The Moto Z2 Force will have dual 12MP cameras instead of a 21MP rear camera while front-facing will still be 5MP. Interestingly, there will only be 4GB RAM for the model to be released in the US while other countries will get the 6GB RAM model. Built-in storage will only be 64GB but in China, as 128GB version will be available. It shouldn’t be a big problem though because the microSD card slot can support up to 2TB of memory.

One noticeable change is the battery. It’s now down to 2730mAh compared to the 3500mAh battery from last year. It will still be water-resistant, thanks to its water-repellent nano-coating. The phone will already run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will be available in Fine Gold, Super Black, or the T-Mobile exclusive Lunar Grey.

VIA: VentureBeat