Motorola is set to unveil the new Moto Z2 Force. It was leaked yet again together with the Moto Z2 Play. And only a few days ago, we noted the upcoming rugged phone will have new main cameras (possibly dual), Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and a lower battery capacity. We’ve got no new information yet but over the weekend, photos appeared on Baidu.

Others are speculating it’s the Moto X4 but we’re more bent to believe it’s the Moto Z2 Force. The dual camera design at the rear looks like a smiling robot but we’re also reminded of that flat tire on previous Moto watches. This time, it looks like it’s the flash instead. What caught our attention is what is said to be the rear fingerprint sensor at the lower part of the back panel.

We're not sure about the fingerprint sensor but it may remind you of Braille. As for the specs, the Moto Z2 Force is said to be powered by a 5.5-inch shatterproof WQHD AMOLED 1440p display, 64GB onboard, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The phone will have a dual camera system which is slowly becoming a standard not only premium phones but also in mid-range devices. It will also be compatible with Moto Mods. Interestingly, the battery will go down to 2730mAh from 3500 mAh. That’s not exactly a problem but we usually expect higher specs in new models. But anyway, there’s a Moto Mod battery you can purchase should you want longer battery life.

