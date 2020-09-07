There is evidence that Motorola is going to soon launch a mid-range phone which follows the launch of Moto G9 Play. Yes, we are talking about the Moto G9 Plus which was earlier spotted in the cloud. Now the smartphone makes an appearance on Orange Slovakia website, giving us a peak about some key specifications of the device. Motorola by the way has given no official word about the same, so take this information with a grain of salt.

According to this carrier listing, Moto G9 Plus is penned down to have a 6.81-inch FHD+ LTPS display having 2400 x 1800 resolution. If we go by the pictures in the listing, there will be a hole-punch camera on the left-hand corner of the display. Also, the phone will come with a glossy back finish which could turn out to be a fingerprint magnet.

Earlier it was tipped that Moto G9 Plus will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also going to be a microSD card slot to expand the memory. The device comes with 5,000mAh of battery which is impressive, to say the least. As clearly visible from the photos of this smartphone, there will be volume rocker and power buttons on the right edge.

On the camera front, the specifications look good. There were some rumors around that the phone will have a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro camera. Although there is no word yet about the processing power, there will most likely be the Snapdragon 730/730G SoC.

Going solely by what this listing tells, there will be two color variants – rose gold and blue. The dimensions are also mentioned at 69.98 x 78.1 x 9.69 mm and the total weight is 223 grams. The price tag of Moto G9 Plus on the webpage is €255 (approximately $301) which is genuine for the specs offered.