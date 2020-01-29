The Moto G8 series is not exactly new. A few months ago, we started speculating on the Moto G phone with renders and a 360-degree video going public. It was initially thought to have four rear cameras and then reduced to just triple rear cameras. There was a mention of the Moto G8 Play (aka Motorola One Macro). In October, three Motorola phones were officially announced: the Motorola One Macro, Moto E6 Play, Moto G8 Play, and the Moto G8 Plus.

There were the Play and Plus variants of the Moto G8 but no sign of the regular Moto G8. In November, a Moto G8 promo image was leaked before the official launch. As to when the public launch will be, we have no idea.

We know Motorola has started preparing once again for a major launch featuring the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power. These two are said to run on the latest Android 10 OS and Snapdragon 665 chipset. It’s only a mid-range processor but offers decent performance. Definitely, the Moto G8 Power will come with a more powerful battery.

The Moto G8 and Moto G8 will boast the same design: one punch-hole screen for the selfie camera, rounded corners, fingerprint scanners, same button placements, and rear cameras in a vertical position at the top left part. The camera setup will be the same as well with the primary rear shooters, macro cameras, and wide-angle cams.

Here are the specs of the Moto G8 from a source: 6.39-inch screen, 1560 x 720 resolution, single hole-punch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, rear camera system (16MP f/1.7 + 2MP f/2.2 Macro lens + 8MP f/2.2 118° wide-angle), 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera, and 4000mAh with 10W charging. This one doesn’t offer NFC but can be Dual SIM in some regions.

As for the Moto G8 Plus, there are some upgrades: a 6.36-inch display, 2300 x 1080 resolution, single hole-punch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, rear camera system (16MP f/1.7 + 2MP f/2.2 Macro lens + 8MP f/2.2 118° wide-angle + 8MP f/2.4) + 25MP f/2.0 selfie shooter and 5000mAh with 18W charging.