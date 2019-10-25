Here we go again. Motorola is dumping multiple products all at once. The Lenovo-owned brand has recently announced four new Android smartphones namely the Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play, and the Motorola One Macro. Each model delivers what people really need from a phone like advanced cameras, better zoom, longer batteries, and such powerful performance. Motorola wants to contribute to mobile innovation by coming up with new devices that have unique features like a macro camera lens and an impressive battery life.

Headlining this batch is the Motorola One Macro that has been part of several leaks. It was said to shoot 5X closer than regular camera phones and it sure can. The company has used a Macro Vision camera to make close-up shots as much as only 2cm away.

Motorola One Macro lets you zoom closer on objects that need to be captured in detail. It’s not an everyday need but it’s nice to know a regular smartphone can be this powerful. If not macro shots, you can capture high-quality images at a speed, thanks to a super-fast laser autofocus sensor. To complete an image, there are AI features for that–smart composition, auto smile capture, and shot optimization.

The phone also features the following: 6.2” HD+ display, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, AI chipset, and a 4000 mAh battery. Choose between the Vivid Ultra Violet or Space Blue Motorola One Macro. (Price: 199€ EUR/$220 | Availability: Brazil and Mexico)

Like the Motorola One Macro, the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus are focused on imaging. They come with almost premium specs.

The Plus variant comes with a Quad Pixel camera system, 4x low light sensitivity, 48MP main sensor, Night Vision, depth sensor, 117° ultra-wide angle action camera, and a 25MP selfie camera. There is a large 6.3-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, 19:9 aspect ratio, Dolby dual stereo speakers, and a 4000 mAh battery with TurboPower technology for fast charging. The Moto G8 Plus runs on Android 9 Pie and features Moto Experiences. Color options are as follows: Crystal Pink or Cosmic Blue. (Price: 269€/$299 | Availability: Brazil, Mexico, and India)

The Moto G8 Play also offers premium camera performance with the triple rear camera system and AI features. There’s a 6.2-inch Max Vision screen, 4000mAh batt, a new fingerprint reader, and numerous Android 9 features. Get the phone in either Royal Magenta or Knight Grey. (Availability: Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Perú)

Last but not least is the Moto E6 Play that only has a 5.5” HD+ Max Vision display and 3000mAh battery. There is a 13MP rear camera, 32GB onboard storage, microSD for memory expansion. It really is a budget-friendly phone but with attractive color options like Ocean Blue and Steel Black. (Price: 109 € EUR/$121 | Availability: Brazil and Mexico)