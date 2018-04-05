Ah, yes. Motorola. The Lenovo-owned company is still in the mobile business. We know it’s not fading away–not anytime soon–because it’s been coming up with really cool phones. We’re anticipating that Moto Z3 Play, Moto E5 Plus, and the Moto G6 series phones. We’ve seen dozens of renders and leaked images despite the big changes happening within the mobile group. The Moto G6 has been a favorite subject lately. It already reached TENAA in China and NCC in Taiwan before the official reveal. We’ve also seen the design, build, and specs of the Moto G6 Plus, as well as, pricing of the entry-level G6.

We’ve also seen Moto G6 Play’s rendered images and 360-degree video showing all sides. It’s only a matter of time before Motorola makes the official reveal. Looks like it is happening soon as an invitation for an event in Sao Paolo Brazil has been sighted. There is no exact mention that the Moto G6 will be unveiled but we’re assuming it’s the G6 Series.

The Moto G6 Plus posed for Mr. Blurry Cam back in January but in a couple of weeks, we hope to confirm everything we know so far about the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus. As to why the launch will happen in Brazil, the country is one of the brand’s biggest mobile markets. There have been a number of Moto phones unveiled in this South American country so we’re excited to know how Motorola will once again meet the expectations.

VIA: Android Pit