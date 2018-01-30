It’s no secret Motorola is working on several new Moto Android phones. We’ve seen rendered images and a 360-degree video of the Moto E5 while the Moto G6 Plus posed for Mr. Blurry Cam a couple of weeks ago. The next-gen Moto G, X, and Z Android phones are being prepped by Motorola and we’re assuming they will be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. That’s only a few weeks from today so let’s wait and see.

After the Moto E5, here is another gallery of rendered images. This time, it’s for the Moto G6 Play. Indian tech website CompareRaja teamed up with Steve Hemmerstoffer, Mr. OnLeaks himself, to draw up the images. The 3D renders tell us the smartphone will be ready for “play”. Look at the camera system at the back that seems to be packed with premium imaging specs.

The Moto G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch HD screen that is almost bezel-less. We can’t tell if it is 18:9 already but there is no home button at the front. The frame of the phone may be aluminum while the front and rear panel will be all glass.

So far, we know the Moto G6 Play will boast a 12MP rear camera, dual selfie camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 32GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, and a large 4000 mAh battery. A 2GB RAM with 16 GB storage variant may also be available. Color options may include Gold, Charcoal, or Blue.

VIA: Compareraja.in