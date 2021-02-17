When Motorola makes an announcement, expect it to be thorough when it comes to sharing details. The Lenovo-owned company has a lot to say about the new Moto G10 and the Moto G30 being its latest mid-range smartphone offerings. Rendered images and specs have been leaked several times for the Moto G30 but only a few details about the Moto G10. The two were thought to arrive with the Moto E7 Power but it’s not included. The Moto G phones are still offered with affordable prices but with features that are sure to make an impression.

These mid-rangers are described to have premium features with phenomenal prices. They can be your everyday phone, ready to capture important memories and help you become more productive whether at home, work, or school.

Moto G30 Specs

The Moto G30 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card for memory expansion (up to 512GB), a 5000mAh battery, and a quad camera system. The latter includes a 64MP main camera with quad-pixel technology + 118° ultra-wide angle lens + special macro vision camera + depth sensor. There’s also a 13MP front-facing camera.

The battery is enough to last two days on a single full charge. Charging is fast with the TurboPower 20W charging standard–12 hours of battery within 20 minutes. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor powers the device together with the 4GB or 6GB of RAM (max).

Moto G10 Features

As for the Moto G10, this next mid-ranger boasts a 48MP quad camera system that is also best for low light conditions. It also comes with Quad-pixel technology and night vision plus a macro vision camera and a depth sensor. The 5000mAh battery offers several hours of web browsing.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 64GB built-in storage and 4GB of RAM. It has the same 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The My UX by Motorola is a software suite that works best with Android OS. It brings Moto Experiences.

The Moto G10 will be available in Gray and White for EUR 149.99 ($181) in Germany. The Moto G30 will also be sold in the region for 179.99 EUR ($218) in either White or Black. The Black Moto G30 6GB RAM will be sold for 189.99 EUR ($230) on Amazon.de.