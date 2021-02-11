Before a Motorola-Bullitt rugged phone is introduced, we’ll probably see a new Moto phone. No, make that two as new details about a Moto G30 and a Moto E7 Power have surfaced. Just a few days ago, specs and images of the two Moto phones plus a Motorola G10 were made made public. Now we’ve got a new set of photos and information shared ahead of launch. The info are all from WinFuture. We’re still taking things with a pinch of salt but more often than not, products featured on the website turn out to be true.

Moto G30

The Moto G30 is said to come with a decently large 6.5-inch IPS display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution, a teardrop notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 128GB onboard storage (expandable). The phone offers Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and NFC. The 5000mAh battery is enough to give it a full-day battery life or more.

When it comes to imaging, the 64MP primary camera works with an 8MP ultra wide-angle cam, and another pair of 2MP sensors for macro and depth. The 8MP selfie camera can shoot high-res images. The device already runs Android 11 OS out of the box.

Moto E7 Power

As for the Moto E7 Power, this device also comes with a 6.5 inch screen but it’s only LCD with 1600 x 720 pixels. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G25 Octacore processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The phone cameras are dual: 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and 2MP for macro. The 5MP selfie camera comes with a f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto E7 Power’s battery is also 5000mAh. That’s powerful but the phone only runs on Android 10. What’s best is the price which is around 150 euros ($182).