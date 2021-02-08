Lenovo-backed Motorola is trying to make serious inroads this year. After launching the Edge S 5G in China, the OEM could have a trio of new phones on the market soon. According to information received, Motorola will be introducing new smartphones – G10, G30, and E7 Power – in the near future. This is not it; interestingly, the specs and live images of these forthcoming phones are now in the open and we have detailed them below.

The information about these phones in the budget category has been leaked by Techniknews and XDA Developer’s Adam Conway. Since the leaks reveal almost everything about these smartphones, it’s fitting to learn about them individually, read on.

Motorola G10

Previously leaked under the codename Capri in December last year, Motorola G10 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 460 and will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display touting 720 x 1600 pixel and 60Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will come with a quad-camera rear setup comprising 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera.

On the front in water-drop notch setup is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will come in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory configuration, pack a 5000mAh battery, and feature 3.5mm jack. It will be available in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colors for €149.99 (approx. $180).

Motorola G30

A slightly more expensive Motorola G30 is likely to feature Snapdragon 662 under the hood. The 6.5-inch display phone with 90Hz refresh rate is going to be juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The phone with a triple camera module on the back has an 8MP water-drop notch selfie camera.

On the back of the phone, you’ll get a 64MP primary camera followed by a 2MP macro and depth cameras. To be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM the Moto G30 will come with 128GB internal storage – expandable via microSD card. The phone is expected to launch in Phantom Black and Pastel Skyfor colors for €179.99 (approx. $217).

Motorola E7 Power

Third on the list of leaked devices is the Moto E7 Power which is also being referred to as the Malta Lite. The phone is likely to be powered by a P22 MediaTek processor and come in memory configuration of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is also on the cards.

The Moto E7 Power will feature 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensor at the back followed by a 5MP camera on the front. Just like the previous two – Moto G10 and Moto G30 – the Moto E7 Power will also come with a 5,000mAh battery. It will arrive in oxy red and digital blue shades though the price is yet to be revealed.