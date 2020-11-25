The Moto E7 Plus arrived even before the Moto E7. What we thought to be the Moto E7 spotted on Google Play Console listing and whose design and specs were leaked actually turned out to be the Plus variant. It was made official only in September with a Snapdragon 460 processor and a 5000mAh battery. Earlier this month, Moto E7 renders and specs were leaked. They hinted at an imminent launch and D-Day has finally come for Motorola. The new Moto E7 is ready to “light up the night”.

The Moto E7 will be more known for its camera performance. Motorola is marketing this with its ‘outstanding camera’. The display features are just as impressive. Adding to the “great overall mobile experience” is an ‘impressive battery life and performance’.

The camera system is headlined by a 48MP camera that uses a Quad Pixel technology. It offers four time the light sensitivity. This means an enhanced performance even in low-light conditions. The Night Vision mode also works to make photos clearer than ever. For capturing small objects and close-up shots, the Macro Vision camera offers a 2.5x macro zoom.

The 6.5-inch screen offers a Max Vision HD+ display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio so it’s one ultra-wide screen. When it comes to battery life, the 4000mAh battery can last up to 36 hours on a single full charge on standard use. It’s enough to last you more than a day whether you use the smartphone for play or work.

For gaming, the Android 10-powered Moto E7 can handle your mobile with its octa-core 2.0 GHz processor. Expect enhanced power efficiency and smoother performance as made possible by the HyperEngine technology. The Moto E7 also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button on one side and a fingerprint scanner on the rear for mobile security.

The low price of €119.99 which is about $143 is incredible. Availability will be in some countries in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia.