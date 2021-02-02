Earlier this month, the Moto G Pro 2021 was teased with a 360-degree video render. Several images and specs information have been leaked already. We know Motorola will introduce a new Android phone soon. The smartphone is also said to be followed or joined by other Moto phones like the Moto G Power and Moto G Play. As for the Moto G Pro out in the market, it’s getting a necessary update. From Android 10, it’s ready to receive Android 11, at least, those phone owners in the UK.

The OS update for the Moto G Pro 2020 has been available since a couple of weeks ago. There was no official announcement but it’s ready. The package includes Android 11 update and the January 2021 security patches. Make sure you have at least 1.1GB of free storage.

Moto G Pro Android 11 Update

No changelog has been provided but as with most Android 11 devices, you can expect a number of new features and enhancements such as Bubbles and Media and Device controls, One-time permissions, Conversations, and a built-in Screen recorder.

The Moto G Pro with Android 11 is available. Moto phone owners have been waiting for this particular OS but the Lenovo-owned company is a bit slow in keeping its promise. But then Moto G Pro is part of the Android One program so the update is faster compared to other Moto phones. The Android 11 update will also include a new Desktop Mode.

Back in December, we remember providing a list of all the Motorola phones getting the Android 11 OS update. First on the list are the Motorola Razr foldable phones followed by the Motorola edge/edge+, Motorola one series phones, Moto G series (Moto G 5G/5G Plus, fast, power, pro, stylus, Moto G9), and the Lenovo K12 Note.