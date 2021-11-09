Motorola is set to introduce a new smartphone. Just yesterday, we told you about the Moto E30 Android 11 Go phone. In the coming months, we hope to see a flagship-level Moto device with premium specs. The Moto Edge X has been teased and is said to arrive as a gaming phone in China. What’s special about this device is that it will be the first Snapdragon 898-powered Android phone to be commercially available. Qualcomm has not really announced the next premium flagship processor but it is arriving soon.

The Moto Edge X is expected to come in other key markets as well. In Europe, it may be called as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. This means there will be other Moto Edge 30 phones.

The Moto Edge line is perhaps Motorola’s most popular phone series. The Motorola Edge 5G UW was only recently made available in the United States.

So aside from the Xiaomi 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Moto X Edge aka Moto Edge 30 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 898 chipset. That’s something to be excited about because it is Qualcomm’s next-gen premium mobile processor.

It will also be interesting because Motorola has been winning in the US market. The brand came in third in the mobile market in Q3 2021. It follows the Snapdragon 870-equipped Moto Edge S.

Not much other details have been provided but expect the specs and features will be better compared to the Moto Edge S. Hopefully, it will be faster and more reliable in performance. The design may not really matter at this point as people are really more concerned about a device’s power.