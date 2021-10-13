The Motorola Edge 5G UW is finally available in the US via Verizon. This is the 5G Ultra Wideband variant that is only supported by the carrier. It’s an exclusive offering for Verizon users of fast 5G connectivity at an affordable cost. If you get an Unlimited plan, Verizon can give it to you for free. Verizon is letting you take advantage of its C-band spectrum to connect to 5G Ultra Wideband.

The Motorola Edge 5G UW boasts a powerful processor, higher refresh rate, and a more advanced camera system. As with the latest Moto phones, this one is also offered with Ready For features.

Verizon 5G is all about speed. You can play mobile games without any lag. Feel free to upload photos and videos in just a few seconds. Downloading a movie or video is also fast.

Motorola Edge 5G UW comes with a 108 main camera with Ultra Pixel technology. It can record 4K videos and fit a lot of objects in a frame with the ultra-wide camera. The Macro Vision lets you zoom up to 5x closer. There is a Dual Capture mode that lets the phone record videos with two cameras at once.

The 6.8-inch Max Vision screen offers vivid and true-to-life colors as described. It comes with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. For audio, you can enjoy 360 audio experience with Verizon Adaptive Sound. It’s a spatial surround experience that can be enjoyed with any brands of earbuds, soundbar, and headphone.

The motorola edge 5G UW is available for $549.99. You can pay $18.33 per month for 30 months under the Verizon Device Payment. Offer begins tomorrow, October 14, on verizon.com. With a Start or Do More Verizon Unlimited plan, you can enjoy free six months of Google Play Pass. Play More or Get More Unlimited plan can get you 12 months free.