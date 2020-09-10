The good old school Razr-style Motorola RAZR 5G foldable phone is now official with advanced features, stylish flip design, and ultra-fast connectivity. This is a premium offering from Motorola, but the company is also rumored to be working on budget-friendly devices. Case in point the Moto E7 Plus that we have seen in a few renders and learned about in early leaks that presented a fair idea of what to expect from Motorola’s pocket-friendly smartphone.

In the latest reveal of Moto E7 Plus by WinFuture, very little is left for our imagination. The leak gives out all possible specifications of the phone and also brings out a few rendered images that are suggestive of an interesting back camera module and slightly thick bezel, especially at the chin.

Other than bringing out the supposed features of the unannounced Moto E7 Plus, what this leaked information has done is, solidify the claim that a budget smartphone with this moniker should be on the way very soon. From the leaked specs we learn that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1600×720 pixels resolutions.

Moto E7 Plus will get a centrally positioned waterdrop notch 8MP selfie camera on a screen with a slimmer 20:9 aspect ratio. On the rear, the phone gets a triangular-shaped camera set up in a square module comprising a 48MP primary camera with Night Vision and a 2MP depth sensor on the base, and an LED flash on top. Just under the cameras is the fingerprint reader.

On the power front, the Moto E7 Plus is likely to come with 1.8GHz Snapdragon 460 processor. The phone will roll out in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB internal flash storage model that will have 5,000mAh capacity battery (no fast charging) and run Android 10 out of the box.

The 200g Moto E7 Plus will have a dedicated Google Assistant button, 3.5mm headphone jack, and it is expected to retail for €149 in Europe. There is no official word from Motorola, but considering the fact that Motorola releases a new phone around this time of the year, it wouldn’t be long when we hear the Moto E7 Plus debut date.