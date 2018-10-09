Motorola may be making some changes in the following but while waiting for more information, the brand will continue to market whatever model is out. The Moto X4 Android One was made ready on Project Fi last month and now, it’s the Moto E5’s turn to roll out in the United States. We remember the first time this phone was leaked back in January with a fingerprint sensor. After several rendered images and that 360-degree video, the official launch finally happened last April.

The Moto E5 was announced earlier than usual together with the Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus. The three Moto E variants differ in many ways. The Moto E5 Plus is a larger Moto E5 with a larger display. The Moto E5 Play has mid-range specs and a smaller 5.2-inch HD LCD display.

We’ll focus on the Moto E5 because it’s the variant that has finally reached the US. It boasts an all-day 4000mAh battery, a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, and an expandable 16GB storage.

When it comes to imaging, there’s an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and autofocus plus 5MP Selfie Flash/Light. Design-wise, the phone features a rounded glass front, curved back, plus a fingerprint reader at the back.

The Moto E5 only costs $99. Feel free to purchase directly from Best Buy.

SOURCE: Motorola