Motorola dropped six phones today. We’ve already seen the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus and now it’s time to focus on the new Moto E5. Just like the G6, the E5 series includes the entry-level Moto E5, the Moto E5 Plus, and the Moto G6 Play. These extraordinary devices let the consumers see more and do more with the big screen and big battery. Each one is different but all three of them can offer convenience and entertainment.

Moto E5

The Moto E5 comes with a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. This budget-friendly smartphone features a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 4000 mAh battery. There is a fingerprint reader hidden in the Motorola logo. Available for $199 in the next few months.

Moto E5 Plus



The Moto E5 Plus is basically a bigger Moto E5 with the bigger 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen, 1440 x 720 resolution, and 18:9 display. The phone boasts a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, Fingerprint reader, micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 4000 mAh battery. This one is listed with a 169€ price tag which is about $209 in the US.

Moto E5 Play



The Moto E5 Play is more than ready for play and entertainment even with the lower specs. There’s a 5.2-inch HD LCD screen with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. This one also features 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a non-removable 2800mAh battery. There’s no dual rear camera setup but the 8MP cam with F/2.0 lens and 5MP front-facing shooter are enough for quick snaps. No word on pricing and exact availability yet.

