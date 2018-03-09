Xiaomi is serious with the release of the Mi Mix 2S. Of course, it’s the Chinese OEM’s flagship that has made waves since it was first launched. There won’t be a Mi Mix 3 but there will definitely be a 2S. It’s been one of our favorite topics so it’s obvious we’re anticipating for this one. We’ve seen rendered images and leaks and even some teasers that tell us what to expect. The phone was already sighted on a benchmark site before the official launch while its existence was confirmed by some firmware files.

We heard the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s’ dual cameras will be placed at the top-left corner. It may have iris recognition and wireless charging. Now we’ve got information the phone will have no bezels (almost!) and there will be a notch-like cutout found in the corner.

There’s a demo video that was leaked on YouTube showing off the cutout. Watch the video below:

Another related video was leaked, this time it’s a hands-on feature:

Also on Weibo are new images that prove the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is almost ready.

So far, here are the details we know: 5.99-inch screen, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 256GB onboard storage, and a dual camera system with AI features.

VIA: Weibo