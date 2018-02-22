The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs and images were recently leaked. Before the official launch, expect to hear more related rumors and see renders. XDA just shared the idea that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will possibly arrive with an iris scanner and wireless charging. It may be the first phone from the OEM to have such. The next-gen Mi Max may not exactly be a premium model but its large battery is enough for us to consider it one of the more powerful devices.

The Xiaomi has the Mi 7 and the Mi Mix 2S as high-end flagships while the Mi Max 3 will be another mid-range variant. Firmware files were sighted recently. The phone is said to run on a 5500mAh battery and will have a large 7-inch 18:9 screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or 660 processor, dual cameras, and wireless charging.

Xiaomi has never implemented wireless charging so this will be the first. Going with the wireless charging direction is somewhat expected since Xiaomi became a part of the Wireless Power Consortium in 2017. When it comes to imaging, the phone will use a Sony IMX363 sensor or a Samsung dual camera setup (S5K217+S5K5E8). The front-facing camera sensor will also be from Samsung. Iris scanning may also be part of the new smartphone so let’s wait and see.

VIA: XDA