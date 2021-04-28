The OnePlus Watch’s journey started as early as 2014. Back then, OnePlus Watch plans were leaked and then totally discarded. Former OnePlus executive Carl Pei also once shared a discarded design for the smartwatch. Fast forward to 2020, the company confirmed the smartwatch’s arrival as it was also sighted on IMDA. The OnePlus Watch was then teased, leaked, and then launch was postponed. The Chinese OEM finally announced the OnePlus Watch and we are very much curious now about the smartwatch’s performance.

The OnePlus Watch skipped WearOS but that’s no reason for you not to buy. The OnePlus Watch software update started rolling out last week which tells us OnePlus really never settles.

If you haven’t gotten for yourselves a OnePlus Watch especially in the United States, you can try purchasing tomorrow. According to @OnePlus_USA, the “OnePlus Watch will be re-stocked tomorrow at 11 am EST”. Feel free to check the OnePlus webstore from time to time.

The OnePlus Watch Midnight Black is listed with a $159.99 price tag. Shipment will begin in 10 to 14 days. You may also consider the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro Bundle and enjoy 50% off the OnePlus Watch price with a phone purchase.

The OnePlus Watch was announced with fast battery-charging. As the first global watch from the brand, it offers, smart fitness tracking, long battery life, seamless connectivity, and a stylish design.

To review, it comes with a round watch with digital features, stainless build, and a 2.5D curved glass. Specs include Bluetooth connectivity, 402mAh battery, and 4GB of storage. Expect the standard health and fitness tracking features, metrics, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, sedentary reminders, rapid heart rate alerts, breathing training, and stress detection among others.