A new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming very soon. We’ve been calling it the Galaxy Z Flip since last week. We’re almost certain about its name as several confirmations are coming out. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be the Galaxy Fold 2 as image renders and preview video were released previously. The device will come with a better screen and a 3300mAh battery. Interestingly, a confusing poster surfaced on Weibo with a double-fold design. The next Samsung foldable phone will be a Galaxy Z Flip with only one fold–we’re certain of this.

Young tech enthusiasts Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) shared more confirmation. He said the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 12MP primary camera, 10MP selfie shooter, and a 256GB onboard storage. The battery may be 3300mAh or 3500mAh. The smartphone will already run on One UI 2.1.

Samsung will release the foldable phone in either Purple or Black. The Purple is said to appear with a darker shade with a premium look and feel. It may come with a glass cover which could be ultra-thin.

The hinge is slightly visible but we’re still looking forward to that hideaway hinge. The bezels appear to be raised as shown in a previous render. The selfie camera will be placed under a punch hole.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is said to have dual cameras but we’re still banking on that quad rear cam setup. The dual camera information could be for the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will run on Snapdragon 855 processor. We can assume it will also include 5G connectivity. The only disappointing detail we’ve heard so far is the small battery but we understand that because of the clamshell design. Let’s see how this will fare against the Motorola RAZR.