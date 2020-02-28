The Black Shark 3 is arriving soon. It has already hit AnTuTu which means the phone is almost ready for release in China. We were introduced to the idea of a magnetic charging port and a 120Hz Quad HD+ screen. Several images were teased on Weibo and once again, here is another set of information. The 3.5mm headphone jack that was missing from the previous Black Shark model is back. Xiaomi must have realized the need, especially for a not so premium phone.

The next-gen Black Shark device will be unveiled on March 3. It will be an online event so stay tuned for the link. We’ll let you know once ready.

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 comes with an ergonomic curved surface design. It fits right in your hand. It has a special button that offers zero delay and zero accidental touch. It offers easier switching and smart key lifting.

So far, we know the gaming phone will come with a magnetic charging port, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 512GB onboard storage (UFS3.0 with Turbo Write and HPB technology), and maybe 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Xiaomi is also believed to have teamed up with Tencent so expect some games to be pre-loaded. The battery may be 4720mAh with 65W fast flash charging.