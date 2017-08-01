So if you were wondering what Mojang had up its sleeve, it’s all out in the open now – the developer is planning to bring all Minecraft versions on different platforms together under one unified version. This will mean that Minecraft will soon be cross-platform, and players using the different devices – Android, PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch among others – will be able to play with and against each other on massive servers.

Mojang is calling it the “Better Together” update, which will be coming soon. The version will just be called “Minecraft” – simple is beautiful, and no surprises there – while all of the older isolated versions will retain their old names. The exciting part about this is that now, the beta testing on different platforms is now open – including Android.

If you want to be a beta tester for the Better Together update, there’s a link for joining the beta test here. You have to make sure that there is a Pocket Edition installed on the device you are using, and also make sure to back up your worlds (they won’t carry into the beta test).

Check out the full instructions on joining the beta test here. If you have questions about the upcoming gigantic merging of Minecraft worlds, Mojang built an FAQ page for that very reason.

SOURCE: Mojang