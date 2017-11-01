If you don’t get your gameplay videos and live game streams from Twitch or YouTube Gaming, you’re probably using Mixer. This live-streaming platform was started by Microsoft, and it seems like they’re still trying to improve it, especially their Android app. To that effect, a new and redesigned Mixer beta app is now available on Android.

Mixer wants to curate your live streams so that they fit what you want, and it’s easier to get to the content you need. Mixer has had a beta app available for a while now, but it looks like the app underwent a major redesign. Hopefully, this makes things better for Mixer users.

One of the highlights of the new Mixer beta app is that the algorithms and design has been tweaked to help you get to your content faster. The trending section will feature videos that Mixer thinks you should watch. The app performance has been totally rebuilt as well, and the browsing experience is somehow smoother and better flowing this time.

You can sign up for the Mixer beta app by agreeing to the beta terms here. The beta app is also available for iOS.

