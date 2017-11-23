There are good reasons why Xiaomi’s business in India is growing, and one of them is the excellent Redmi 4. This is one of the top selling midrange phones in the subcontinent, all because of very competent specs and Xiaomi’s aggressive pricing in the market. The good news for Redmi 4 users in India and other territories is that MIUI 9 is now officially rolling out to your devices.

As part of the huge MIUI 9 rollout that Xiaomi started with other devices a few weeks back, the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM is now available for Redmi 4 (Global version) users, a lot of whom reside in India. MIUI 9 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat and will bring a lot of new features to the software of the Redmi 4.

Highlighting these software changes is the deep system optimizations that come with Nougat, which should mean that your Redmi 4 will zip along quite nicely – powered by Nougat and the Snapdragon 435 chipset. There will be a fresh new look – new icons and animations all around.

If you want to check the full list of changes, check out the source link below. If you are using the Redmi 4 on the Global Stable ROM, then the upgrade should arrive to you as an OTA update. Make sure that you are on a strong WiFi connection when downloading the update.

SOURCE: Xiaomi