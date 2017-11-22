After the Misfit Vapor, the brand has got a new smartwatch to show off: the Misfit Command. The latest wearable device is more of a hybrid smartwatch that combines the features of an analog watch and a digital watch in one. You can have that classic watch feel and be connected to your other mobile devices wirelessly. Be notified of important alerts or calls automatically. As with any other digital watch, you can set alarms, reminders, and track your sleep or fitness goals.

The Misfit Command is a follow-up to the Misfit Phase model from last year that also combines smartwatch functionality and analog look. The Command features custom notifications, sub-eye icons, a smart button, and connectivity with other smart products. Everything can be controlled and adjusted right on the Misfit Link app.

The hybrid smartwatch comes equipped with a non-charging battery that can last up to a year. You can also wear it during a swim as it is waterproof up to 50 meters. It looks solid in a stainless steel case with matte finishing with your choice of the strap between stainless steel or silicon. There are different 20mm strap designs you can choose from depending on your style and mood.

Misift Command Hybrid Smartwatch is available Black Copper, Black Steel, Navy Blue, and Stainless Steel. Pricing starts at $149.99. You can pre-order for on now directly on Misfit.com.

Download Misfit Link from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Misfit Blog