The intention was to bring Microsoft’s popular Age of Empires franchise to the mobile platform, and the time has arrived, if belatedly. “Age of Empires: Castle Siege” launched for the Windows Phone platform in 2014 and then on iOS the year after. 3 years hence, it finally arrives for Android gamers, but will there be enough in it to convince us?

Age of Empires: Castle Siege was envisioned to be an RTS (strategy game) title, hopefully to stay true to the roots of the franchise. But as it launches on Android, a lot of fans are somewhat disappointed to find out that it plays nothing like the original games and very much like Clash of Clans. The gameplay is basically build up your kingdom and protect it against attackers.

There are some notable elements, but not enough to distinguish the game. Age of Empires will allow you to research technology depending on the time period – a good attempt at trying to imbibe some of the franchise’s roots, but is mostly time consuming for the mobile platform. The game also includes some popular historical heroes, including Saladin, Richard the Lionheart, and Joan of Arc.

If you have a Xbox Live account and have been playing this game on other platforms, you can use that to sign in to the game and continue your progress across platforms. As expected, it’s a free-to-play game, but you will need to purchase in-app currency if you wish to speed up the construction of your buildings.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store