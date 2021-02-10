If you’ve been wanting to purchase a Microsoft Surface Duo, you may want to grab one very soon as the device is about to be offered with a huge discount. There is no official announcement yet but rumor has it the software giant will start selling the hybrid phone-tablet with a lower price. Interestingly, a number of retail partners and stores have already started listing the Surface Duo with a $450 price tag. You may check out Amazon and Best Buy for the latest deals on Surface Duo.

The lower price is with activation according to our source. If you want to activate later, you can get it for an even lower price. We’re not really sure how the Microsoft Surface Duo is doing but we know there are people who like the dual-screen mechanism and the enterprise level security by Microsoft.

It’s not perfect and has several issues but it can be an effective productivity tool. Its decent enough with the dual OLED displays: 5.6-inch screen with 1800×1350 resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio and the bigger 8.1-inch screen with 2700×1800 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

To review, the Microsoft Surface Duo runs on 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It features Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), a 3577 mAh dual battery, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The 11MP camera doesn’t offer much but good enough for video conferences.

Microsoft Surface Duo Pricing

The Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB and 256GB are sold for $999.99 and $1,099.99, respectively, on Amazon. Best Buy now sells the 128GB Unlocked for $949.99 and the 256GB Unlocked for $1,049.99 but also with activation. The prices are still high but the discount slashes off about $400 to $450.