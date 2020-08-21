The Microsoft Surface Duo is definitely a favorite topic these days. It is the software giant’s first Android offering in a long time. It was announced last year but it’s only this August that we’re seeing the device in action. It’s not widely available yet but it’s now up for pre-order. The market release will be on September 10 both online and offline. The device is ready for mobile productivity. We’re expecting to learn more about it in the coming weeks and until the official rollout.

The Surface Duo is promised with three years of Android updates. It’s more than ready with side by side views and is ideal for most tasks. We’ve already seen its design and internal. It will come with enterprise-level security by Microsoft. The camera features and UI have been listed.

We’re waiting for early sightings or early hands-on videos and even teardowns or durability tests but for now, we only have the benchmark scores from Geekbench. The Microsoft Surface Duo’s numbers have surfaced online. Of course, we’re interested in the phone-tablet’s performance because it is one expensive device at $1,400.

The Microsoft Surface Duo could very well rival the other Android flagship devices if we are to discuss the price. However, it only runs on Snapdragon 855 chipset. It lacks some of the important mobile features too like NFC. This product is known for advanced cloud gaming, multi-tasking, and system performance.

Geekbench has tested the Surface Duo and we can say it can measure up to the latest premium Android smartphones. Its single-core score is 762 while multi-core is 2,867. With the 1.78 GHz Snapdragon 855 processor, the numbers are good. Microsoft could probably score better if it decided to use the Snapdragon 865 or 865+ partnered with 6GB of RAM.

Looking at other devices using the same Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Surface Duo’s numbers are better than the first Galaxy Fold with its 2,663 multicore score. It also scored better than the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr.