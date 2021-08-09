The Mi Mix 4 is about to be unveiled. Before Samsung makes noise with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2, Xiaomi will unveil its new flagship, the Mi Mix 4, together with the Mi Pad 5. Much has been said about this Mi Mix 4. Even Xiaomi itself is releasing teasers and leaking information. We are certain now there will be an under-display front-facing camera– the best Under Display Camera solution in the market today as described by Xiaomi.

The Mi Mix 4 features a square camera island at the rear. It is said to feature a 108MP main shoot with an ultra-wide-angle camera and periscope lens. The main camera could also be a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor.

The Mi Mix 4 under display camera has been teased in a video by Xiaomi.

The Mi Mix 4 won’t have a rear display like the Mi 11 Ultra. It will run on MIUI 12.5 and Snapdragon 888+ processor with 12GB of RAM (max). An 8GB/256GB version will also be ready.

We can also look forward to a 4500mAh battery with 120W wired charging. The phone will also come with UWB support. Note that the under panel camera has been confirmed already. Xiaomi boasts the Under Display Camera solution is advanced.

Xiaomi will also introduce the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 w/ keyboard tomorrow, August 10. With all these new products, Xiaomi can probably retain its ranking in the mobile market. Tomorrow can’t come any sooner. Let’s wait and see.