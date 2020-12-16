Facebook’s Messenger Kids has proven to be safe and secure for the whole family. It can be fun to chat with the young ones in a safe environment. Most parents we know use Messenger to connect with other kids. The team behind it regularly updates the app. The last one we mentioned here was almost a month ago when the Messenger Kids app was redesigned for easier use by younger audience. If you may remember, the mobile app was introduced back in 2017 and soon found its way to Android.

This parent-controlled Messenger Kids has improved over the years. It could add another parent and set sleep mode. It received passphrases for contact approval and better parental control. Earlier this year, Facebook rolled out Messenger Kids in 70 more countries.

This time, Messenger Kids is more fun and exciting to use. It’s a much needed update especially in this time when people can’t party like we used to. To start, there is a “direct line to the North Pole”.

Parents can chat with the kids as Santa. Start the conversation with your children and known what they want and how they feel. This special feature will be available until January 6, 2021. This Santa experience can be activated in the US, Australia, and Canada. Head on to Parent Dashboard> Controls> Santa Experience.

The whole of December, Messenger Kids features Christmas AR effects, frames, and stickers. The effects include those for Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah. Take a selfie with special effects. Just try every filter available.

Feel free to send a digital holiday card to other kids. Choose a template and personalize them to spread the holiday cheer. Check out Parent Dashboard> Resources and Tools> >Send a Card.