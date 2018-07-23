The last Meizu X phone we remember was released back in 2016. We first thought it would have a Helio chipset and ring flash around the camera. We didn’t feature any follow-up since then but there have been several Meizu Android phones introduced like the Meizu Pro 7 Plus, Meizu M6s, Meizu E3, and the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus. We’re expecting the Meizu 16 Plus will be announced this coming August while a Meizu Android Go phone may be unveiled end of the year.

The next Android smartphone to be announced is the Meizu X8. A set of images were shared on Weibo including the specs as listed on the system. The device doesn’t look like the final model so we’re assuming it’s only a prototype.

We see a large screen, wide notch, and some small bezels. We don’t know exactly the screen-to-body ratio but the Meizu 15 Plus already have bezels measuring 1.175mm. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Details are scarce but we know the Meizu X8 will be competing with the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. That is, according to industry watchers if we’re talking about the front panel design and size of the screen.

Meizu is still working on this mid-range phone that we believe will look simpler. The notch will be present for a reason and we’re crossing our fingers it’s not just to follow the notch trend. Hopefully, it’s there as the Chinese smartphone brand transitions to a full bezel-less display.

We’re assuming this is only a mid-range device if we are to compare it to the old Meizu X so price shouldn’t be anything beyond $300. A few information we gathered includes the idea the phone will run on Android Oreo, with bezels similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor (still a rumor), and a larger display.

The Meizu X8 is expected to be unveiled side-by-side the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus flagships next month. We’re guessing launch will be during the IFA event in Berlin, Germany.

