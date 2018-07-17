The Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and the Meizu 15 Lite were officially launched only last quarter. We don’t know if the phones reached most of the brand’s key markets yet but as early as now, we’re learning information about the Meizu 16 Plus. Images of what is obviously a front screen panel for a new phone have surfaced on Weibo. See the small bezels? This means the next-gen Meizu flagship will have an almost bezel-less screen. It’s not “truly” bezel-less yet, just almost. However, others may say there are really no bezels at all.

Meizu may still have the regular Meizu 16 and Mezu 16 Lite but for now, we only have these leaked photos showing off the Meizu 16 Plus which is the larger variant. Interestingly, the next series will be announced on August 26 according to CEO Jack Wong. The launch will be for the Meizu 16 flagship series. We don’t have many details but the front panel appears to be massive. The bezels on the top, bottom, plus two sides are very small.

The Meizu 16 Plus’ glass panel is said to be sourced from another component factory in China. It’s placed beside an Oppo Find X for comparison. The Meizu Android phones appears to be bigger we’re guessing the height of the phone will be 160mm while width could be 76mm because of the 6.5-inch OLED screen. There is no notch but we see a front-facing selfie camera, LED flash, and the earpiece. The LED notification light and proximity sensor are also present.

We’re not sure if an under-display fingerprint sensor will be implemented but we’re not expecting. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor should be ready too so you know the phone is powerful. We’re assuming a fingerprint scanner will be placed at the back near the rear-facing camera system.

When it comes to pricing, the Meizu 16 Plus may be sold for CNY4,000 which is about $599 in the United States. Note this isn’t the Android Go phone the company has been working on.

VIA: Weibo