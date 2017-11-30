When a new premium smartphone comes out, we immediately wonder how it would score in a DxOMark benchmark test. Since 2014, we’ve been featuring the ranks of phones and through the years, we discovered a number of interesting and sometimes intriguing details. This is the first time we notice a Meizu phone being tested on DxOMarx and with the new camera protocols. In case you missed it, DxO Labs updated the mobile test protocols to keep up with advanced imaging technology.

We’re not expecting the phone will take over the top spot because the score you see above is lower than the flagship models from the most popular brands in the mobile market today. With a score of 71, it’s ranked at No. 14 just below the old iPhone 6.

The Meizu Pro 7 Plus was introduced back in July together with the Meizu Pro 7. It arrived with a rear secondary display, a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD main screen, MediaTek Helio X30 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 3500mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB storage, 12MP rear dual camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The non-Plus version has slightly lower specs but they are basically the same when it comes to imaging.

The dual camera setup has a pair of 12MP RGB and monochrome sensors with 1.25µm pixel pitch, f/2.0-aperture lens, phase detect autofocus, and two-tone flash. The phone can record videos in 4K 2160p at 30fps. With the new protocol, DxOMobile looks at more than 1,500 test images and about two hours of video footages in a lab with controlled environments, as well as, natural indoor and outdoor scenes.

When it comes to taking photos, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus offers mostly accurate lab test exposures and white balance results. Noise reduction in low light is effective while flash exposures on portraits show good lab test results. Unfortunately, some images are occasionally corrupted and you can see some very visible sharpness inconsistencies across frame occasionally. There’s also limited dynamic range.

When recording videos, the results show generally good lab test exposures in bright-light and low-light conditions. You will notice pleasant color in outdoor light conditions, as well as, smooth white balance adaptation during lighting changes. The downside is few–limited dynamic range, underexposure in low light, frequent unnecessary re-focusing and focus hunting, plus some visible exposure steps during lighting changes.

