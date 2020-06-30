After releasing MediaTek G85 mid-range SoC to its gaming-oriented Helio G series chipsets, Taiwanese chipmaker has now launched the more budget-friendly Helio G25 and G35 chipsets, fabricated on a 12nm manufacturing process. Budget processors centered around gaming are highly in demand of late. Phones are now being used extensively for gaming, giving rise to competitively priced processors for mainstream gaming smartphones.

Both the new chips feature MediaTek HyperEngine game technology to ensure faster and better performance, graphics, and power efficiency. Helio G25 and G35 make dynamic allocation for CPU, GPU and memory for gameplay requirements and also pack enhanced imaging features to cater equally to the photography enthusiast and gamers.

12nm FinFET production process combined with HyperEngine tech allows Helio G25 and Helio G35 to deliver optimal power efficiency. OEMs can take advantage of this and ensure their phones provide long battery life even during long gaming sessions. Rumors have it that the Helio G25 could make way into the unannounced Redmi 9A while Redmi 9C and Realme C11 could feature the Helio G35.

MediaTek Helio G25, the entry-level variant of the two new chipsets, comes with octa-core ARM Cortex A-53 CPU clocked up to 2GHz. It features Imagination PowerVR GE8320 GPU with speeds up to 650MHz. The MediaTek Helio G35 on the other hand feature a similar octa-core ARM Cortex A-53 CPU but this one is clocked at 2.3GHz. The Imagination PowerVR GE8320 GPU here has speeds up to 680MHz.

The new chipsets “support multi-camera smartphones” they include “hardware depth engine for dual camera bokeh photography.” While Helio G25 can support dual 13MP+8MP cameras or single 21MP camera with zero shutter lag, the Helio G35 supports single 25MP camera and dual 13MP+13MP cameras also with no shutter lag.

G25 can run displays at HD+ 1600×720 resolution and G35 can run displays at Full HD+ 2400×1080 resolution at 60Hz (in both cases). Additionally, both the chips feature 4G LTE modems, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and eMMC 5.1 storage amid other nitty-gritty.