When you thought CyanogenMod was going to die a slow, painful death following its implosion in 2016, LineageOS rises up from the debris of CyanogenMod like a phoenix – stronger, more popular, and now with more devices supported. The team behind this meteoric rise is now ready for its next big step, that is release LineageOS 15 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. That day has now arrived, and LineageOS 15.1 is now a reality.

LineageOS 15.1 is now ready, giving you all the goodies you expect from Android 8.0 and Android 8.1. These include notification channels, snoozing, picture-in-picture mode, support for the Autofill Framework, better background app and service limitations for improved memory performance/battery, and lots of other stuff.

On the list of LineageOS 15’s highlights is the capability to integrate LiveDisplay – which gives your screen a light theme during daytime and a darker theme during the night (easier on the eyes). If you want your device style to match your wallpaper, the Automagic feature will suggest the best colors for accents and such. Trebuchet, the long-serving launcher of CyanogenMod/Lineage, also gets an upgrade, and is now able to support icon packs.

The first supported devices that will be getting this new update are as follows: the Google Nexus 6P (angler), Nexus 5X (bullhead), LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elite (zl1), OnePlus 3 / 3T, OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger), OnePlus 5T (dumpling), Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi (2016), Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi (2016), Xiaomi Mi 5 (gemini), Xiaomi Mi 5S (capricorn), and the Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus (natrium). Check the source link for flashing instructions.

SOURCE: LineageOS