Game publishers Netmarble has announced that they will be bringing their new game, “Lineage 2 Revolution” to the global market. The game is based on the Lineage games which were launched specifically for the PC platform. This should be another open world MMORPG that a lot of gamers will find interesting.

Lineage 2 Revolution is an open world MMORPG, and it will have practically everything you would expect out of such a game – numerous quests that you have to complete, guilds, item crafting, and different character classes for players to choose from. Check out the gameplay video below for an idea of how this will look like.

The game has already launched in Korea and has pulled around 5 million monthly active users. So the game is probably not bad, if you checked the video above. You can also check YouTube, as a lot of gameplay and game feature videos are viewable about this game.

And while Netmarble announced that it will soon launch this game globally, there is still no mention of a launch date. So we’re playing the waiting game on this one, but it shouldn’t be too long now.

VIA: Droid Gamers