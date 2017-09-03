Over at IFA 2017, numerous tech brands and OEMs launched their latest audio products ranging from wireless earphones to smart speakers. We learned that more speakers will be integrated with Google Home or Alexa so expect related announcements in the coming weeks. We’ve featured some of them but we know more will be arriving. Allow us to share with you new models from Bang & Olufsen, Jabra, Sony, and Libratone we know can make it big in the market because of the innovations they offer.

First in line is the Beoplay E8 as a new pair of wireless headphones that delivers efficient and touch sensitive controls even with the very sleek design. The pair is totally wireless you won’t have to worry about the long and annoying wire that gets in the way. The touch sensitive pads allow quick tapping for control. The E8 will remind you of some piece of nice jewelry for the ears but function perfectly for the audiophiles.

Next is the Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth Earbuds as another pair of wireless earbuds that can last long up to 18 hours. It actually boasts of a neckband design. The cables are just attached to the neckband for the wireless feel. The pair offers premium audio quality but its selling point is its long battery life. It’s also IP54 certified so it’s water-resistant. Available for $79.

The Libratone ZIPP speaker is getting an update. Like The Dash series, the ZIPP is also getting Amazon Alexa support. This means voice integration and access to the smart assistant’s over 20,000 skills can be used. The wireless speaker is more powerful and smarter now. It allows you to play your favorite music wireless in an instant, turn up or down the volume, turn on or off the lights, or even shop for you on Amazon.

Sony WF-1000X is a pair of new headphones that boast of Adaptive Sound Control for activity-recognition, Atmospheric Pressure Optimising to analyze atmospheric pressure, and noise canceling. It features a minimal and innovative design for a seamless listening experience. There’s also the Sony WI-1000X with its behind-the-neck style that is ideal for the commuter. The pair offers vibration alerts for incoming calls and a zip style cable management. There’s the Sony WH-1000XM2 that is a pair of new headband-style premium NC headphones. The last pair offers a long battery life for continuous audio playback.

Sony has also introduced the h.ear series with a redesign and new colors. There’s the behind-the-neck, compact on-ear, and around-ear styles in five trendy colors. Wireless sound is still premium quality while the stylish design is maintained. Color options include Twilight Red, Horizon Green, Grayish Black, Moonlit Blue, and Pale Gold.

The Sony h.ear NW-A40 Series Walkman offers hi-res audio, optimum comfort, stylish design, and efficient wireless Bluetooth connectivity. The £200/€220 Sony h.ear on 2 Mini Wireless WH-H800 is known for its “cute comfortable” design according to Sony. The wireless headphones are lightweight and minimalistic.

Meanwhile, the £250/€300 Sony h.ear on 2 Wireless NC WH-H900N delivers wireless noise-canceling technology plus touch control. The around-ear style offers comfort, Quick Attention models, and Ambient Sound. It can last up to 28 hours. Last but not the least is the £150/€180 Sony h.ear in 2 Wireless WI-H700 with its wireless behind-the-neck style. It comes with a magnet clip for security, compact design, and an eight-hour battery life.

