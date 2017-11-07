We’ve been focusing our attention on the flagship LG V30 phone getting the Android 8.0 Oreo Preview and undergoing a series of durability tests that we forgot the other South Korean tech giant can still come up with a worthy budget device. And so without any hint, here enters the LG X401 as a new affordable phone with excellent cameras.

The LG X401 boasts of a 5MP 120-degree wide-angle front-facing camera, 13MP high resolution main camera with LED flash, 5.3-inch curved glass display, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and a 2800mAh battery. The phone has mid-range specs but the selling point of this device really is the selfie shooter that lets you squeeze in seven to eight people in one selfie shot.

The phone also offers 4G LTE connectivity, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 1.50GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, and ARM Mali-T860 GPU. The LG X401 weighs 142 grams and measures 148.70 x 75.29 x 7.99mm. It is now available in South Korea via LG Uplus and SK Telecom Co with a 289,300 won price tag which is around $259 in the United States.

This is simply budget phone so don’t expect any wireless or quick battery charging from this one.

SOURCE: LG