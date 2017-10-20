The LG V30 is now available in the market and it recently was a subject of Zack Nelson’s Durability Test. JerryRigEverything knows when it’s time to put a new mobile device on the spotlight. After the Nokia 8, this LG V30 flagship phone was tested to endure a series of Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests. The result? Watch the complete video below:

The screen is covered by a Gorilla Glass 5 display so it scratches at about level six or seven which is standard these days. There is no home button at the front so you can see the whole screen almost filling up the front panel.

The 5MP selfie shooter is also covered in the same Gorilla Glass 5 so it’s safe from hard scratches. There is no damage on the camera lens, as well as, the earpiece which is made of metal. The only problem is that the earpiece is recessed inside so it can easily accumulate dirt.

The fingerprint scanner at the back easily scratches. Those scratches damaged the fingerprint reader but don’t worry, it still works as a button. The sides of the phone are made of metal so it can scratch when scratched hard.

Burning the screen lasted only 10 seconds before it turned white. Sadly, it didn’t recover. Bending the phone from the front and back did flex it a bit but there is no damage even to the waterproofing.