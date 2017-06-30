Before the mobile industry gives attention to the upcoming LG V30 and G7 next year, the other South Korean tech giant still has more devices to introduce. The latest from the company is the LG X Charge that will be sold by Comcast via the Xfinity Mobile wireless phone service. This offering will be available for the mobile consumers in the US.

The LG X Charge sports a 5.5-inch HD screen, 4500mAh battery, 1.5 GHz Octa-Core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash and wide angle lens for great selfies. Out of the box, the phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS. There’s also the standard WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, 3G, and 4G/LTE connectivity.

You may say this is just another mid-tier Android phone but the 4500mAh batt that gives off a longer battery life makes it a winner already. The X Charge is similar to the LG X Power 2 which also has the same battery capacity. Never mind the low RAM and small onboard storage space, you can still expand memory up to a maximum of 2TB. We’re not just sure if the 2GB RAM can handle all the operations running simultaneously. The LG X Charge also allows fast-charging so you can have enough battery after only a few minutes of juicing up.

The new LG Android smartphone will be available in stores beginning today, June 30, 2017.

SOURCE: LG