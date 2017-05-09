The LG X POWER2 which was shown off by LG at the Mobile World Congress back in February is now available in the market. The South Korean tech giant brings the smartphone this May first in the North American region. The phone will also be out in some markets in Latin America, Europe, and Asia soon. The phone arrives as a mid-range phone with a few premium specs like a 4500mAh battery and a larger 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution plus an impressive camera system.

The LG X Power2 also features the following: a 5MP wide-angle front camera, Gesture Interval Shot, Auto Shot, 13MP rear camera , Zero Shutter Lag, and LED flash. There’s no information yet on pricing and exact release dates but they will be announced very soon in various markets.

LG Electronics Mobile Communications’s President Juno Cho described that the phone “was designed to meet the demands of users who want maximum usage from their smartphones between charges and many of the advanced features found on our flagship devices”. Simply put, it offers value for money. If you don’t want to spend much on a premium flagship phone, you can consider the LG X Power 2 because it is affordable but with some premium specs already.

LG X POWER2 Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: Mediatek, Octa-core, 1500 MH

• Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD, 720 x 1280 pixels

• Dimensions: 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4mm

• Weight: 164g

• Battery: 4500 mAh

• RAM:2 GB

• Storage: 16GB (expandable via)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 5MP front

• Connectivity: WiFi, LTE, HSPA

SOURCE: LG