LG is all in when it comes to improving customer experience. The company may not be on top rankings right now but it has remained in the business. LG has been an important part of the game since it regularly introduces new technologies and innovations. Unfortunately, it doesn’t make a lot of profit off them but it’s all good. LG is determined to make strategic changes so business will be better. Instead of an LG G phone, the South Korean tech company launched the LG V60 ThinQ.

In the coming days, LG will release the LG Velvet. It’s no longer a secret. We practically know everything there is to know about the new phone. It will boast a 3D Arc Design plus a raindrop camera module and more.

The mass premium phone will come with a soft and lustrous look and feel. Specs include a large 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision with FHD+ resolution, 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, Artificial Intelligence Sound, stereo speakers, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 4300mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 765 5G processor. When it comes to the camera department, expect a triple rear camera setup (48M, 8MP wide-angle, and 5MP depth).

LG is launching a special program for its customers. A 50% discount will be offered by the company to those who will buy the LG Velvet. The discount is for those who will agree to return their unit after two years of usage. Buy another LG phone and you can get to avail of the half-off discount.

It’s only after 24 months that an LG Velvet buyer can benefit from the offer. That is, if and when he plans on getting another LG phone. It is an attractive deal for loyal fans of LG and we know there are still plenty of them. This only proves LG is really serious in making it good in the mobile business again.

The LG Velvet is confirmed to be sold for 899,800 won which is about $734. It still is considered a ‘mass premium’ Android phone for its price although the specs don’t make it ‘flagship premium’. If that’s the case, then it has strong rivals in the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Apple iPhone SE priced at only 572,000 won ($468) and 539,000 won ($441), respectively.

LG will open pre-order for the LG Velvet starting Friday, May 8. The official market release will be on the 15th of May. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement.