This is the LG Velvet. No doubt LG is excited when it comes to the new phone that boasts a 3D Arc Design and a raindrop camera module. It will be released next month and we shared with you when exactly–May 15. The phone will support the plus Dual Screen accessory according to some images and a specs sheet that surfaced online. The LG Velvet has been teased several times so it’s only a matter of time before we see the new Android phone from the other South Korean tech giant.

Young Vietnamese tech enthusiast Your favourite Chun is back (@Boby25846908), the same person who shared the LG Velvet plus Dual Screen accessory images, has once again shared a set of new images. The photos are clearer now and show real, live photos of the LG Velvet.

The phone comes in Black and White and with a shiny finish. The camera module with lenses in descending sizes is there but looks more obvious on the white version.

A photo of the insides of the LG Velvet is also included so we have an idea of how the company laid out the components. No further details have been shared but allow us to review what we know so far. The phone could be out in other colors too: Aurora White, Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, and Illusion Sunset.

The LG Velvet runs on a 4000mAh batt with support for fast-charging. There is a speaker grille, USB Type-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mid-range 5G modem processor. The 5G phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset and 8GB of RAM as per the specs sheet sighted the other day. When it comes to imaging, there is the 16MP selfie shoot and a set of rear cameras–48MP OIS + 8MP wide + 5MP depth. Other features include a microSD card slot, AI sound, IP68 rating, on-screen fingerprint sensor, plus wireless charging.