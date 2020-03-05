The Mobile World Congress 2020 didn’t happen but even before it was canceled, LG first announced that it’s pulling out of the tech event due to the virus outbreak. Other big brands did the same so GSMA made the decision. There was no MWC but LG went ahead by announcing its new premium flagship smartphone–the LG V60 ThinQ. It was earlier thought to have a dual-screen. We also mentioned that the LG V60 and G9 ThinQ are essentially one and the same but with different connectivity.

Before the official launch, the phone’s back panel leaked with possibly a quad-camera setup. More images surfaced, showing us a 5000mAh battery. Last week, the phone did arrive with a large display, 5000mAh battery, and of course, 5G connectivity.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is powerful with its premium features. We’ve got our hands-on analysis and a list of specs: 6.8-inch P-OLED screen, FHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Snapdragon X55 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6, dual rear cameras (64MP main cam + 13MP super-wide-angle lens with ToF sensor), 10MP selfie shooter, 8GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage, LG 3D Sound Engine, memory card slot for memory expansion (2TB max), and a 5000mAh batt Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support.

A teardown was done by PBKreviews and we find it interesting the phone isn’t as complicated as other recent smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR. Well, you can’t compare the two with the LG V60 ThinQ really but it’s still good to know that there are OEMs that can make things less complicated even if unseen.

Opening the smartphone is uneventful. It is very easy to open and tear apart because the components are modular. We don’t see any pull tabs and the battery isn’t glued down tightly but everything is a welcome change. Only the screen was glued tightly to the mid-frame so a replacement can be a challenge.