The LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds pair was recently made ready and available on Best Buy. It was introduced earlier alongside the LG TONE Studio at the CES 2017. The around-the-beck design is becoming more popular now and we know LG will only continue to design new pairs. Latest model is this LG TONE INFINIM that is something active audiophiles will love.



The new LG TONE INFINIM is now up for purchase from AT&T for $149.99. You can choose from three color options: black, silver, and rose gold. What’s more impressive about this latest LG TONE model is not the design but the Harman Kardon Signature Sound for that premium audio quality you deserve. The pair also features a new Metal-Layer Speaker Technology, new bass booster, and adjustable bass.

Design-wise, the LG TONE INFINIM’s buttons are very easy to reach on the side. This way, you can conveniently control the volume, bass, and playback. You can also use the pair for taking calls via Bluetooth connectivity. Other features of the pair include Advanced Voice Capture, retractable earbuds, HD Speaker, Qualcomm aptX, Tone & Talk, and SMS Reader.

The LG TONE INFINIM supports several Bluetooth profiles like Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP), Hands-Free (HFP), Audio/Video Remote Control (AVRCP), and Headset (HSP). Operating range is 33 feet while battery can last up to 25 days on standby time and 12 hours on audio playback.

SOURCE: LG